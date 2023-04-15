IPL 2023: Shahrukh Khan, Sikandar Raza guide Punjab Kings to 2-wickets win over Lucknow Super Giants

Image Source: Twitter @PunjabKingsIPL

On Saturday, Punjab Kings secured a thrilling last-over win over Lucknow Super Giants by two wickets in Lucknow, thanks to a brilliant all-round performance by Sikandar Raza. KL Rahul's impressive 74 went in vain as Shahrukh Khan finished off the game in the last over with a fine boundary.

PBKS won the toss and decided to put LSG into bat. Kyle Mayers and Rahul got the home team off to a great start, stitching together a partnership of 53 from 7.4 overs before Harpreet Brar dismissed Mayers. Deepak Hooda also didn't last long as Sikandar Raza trapped him in front of the stumps with 62 on the board.

Rahul started playing his shots freely and slowly rebuilt the innings with Krunal Pandya as LSG were looking for a big finish. However, Kagiso Rabada had other plans on the day as he first dismissed Pandya and then dismissed last game's hero Nicholas Pooran for a duck in the same over, pegging back the LSG innings.

Rahul seemed like their hope for a big score as the rest of the batters struggled on the day. The LSG skipper scored 74 off 56 deliveries before being dismissed in the 19th over as the hosts got to 150.

PBKS's chase got off to the worst possible start as Yudhvir Singh removed Atharva Taide for a duck with his third delivery. Prabhsimran Singh's poor run continued as Yudhvir castled him in his next over, leaving PBKS in all sorts of trouble.

Matthew Short once again came to their rescue and steadied the ship with a strong knock of 34. He had Harpreet Singh Bhatia at the other end, but the Australian was sent back to the pavilion by Krishnappa Gowtham with PBKS at 45 for three at the end of the powerplay.

Bhatia and Sikandar Raza formed a partnership, but it started off slow until Krunal intervened and broke it. However, Raza managed to break free from the shackles and hit three sixes, two of which came in Krunal's third over, giving PBKS the much-needed momentum.

Unfortunately, Bishnoi dismissed Sam Curran, putting a halt to PBKS's progress as they still needed 45 runs from 30 balls. Despite this setback, Raza continued to play exceptionally well and secured his maiden IPL fifty, keeping the game alive and well.

Overall, Raza's impressive performance and determination to keep the game going were crucial in PBKS's efforts to secure a victory.

READ| Virat Kohli gives death stare to Sourav Ganguly, refuses to shake hands after RCB vs DC match, video goes viral