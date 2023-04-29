Search icon
IPL 2023 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Gujarat Titans win over Kolkata Knight Riders

The Titans' pace duo of Mohammad Shami and Josh Little picked up five wickets between them, while left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad continued his fine run to restrict KKR to a below-par 179/7.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 09:53 PM IST

The Gujarat Titans, defending champions of the IPL, once again demonstrated their prowess with a clinical display against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The Titans emerged victorious by seven wickets, securing their position at the top of the table. This win was particularly sweet for the Titans, who had previously lost to the Knight Riders due to Rinku Singh's heroics.

The Titans' pace duo of Mohammad Shami and Josh Little picked up five wickets between them, while left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad continued his fine run to restrict KKR to a below-par 179/7. Hardik Pandya's decision to bowl first proved to be a wise one.

Despite a batting-friendly pitch, KKR failed to capitalize on their early momentum. Rahmanullah Gurbaz's scintillating 39-ball 81 set the tempo, but KKR managed just 45 runs and lost three wickets in the final five overs, falling short of the psychological 200-run mark.

In response, the Gujarat Titans raced to the target in just 17.5 overs, with Vijay Shankar remaining unbeaten on 51 off 24 balls. His impressive performance included two fours and five sixes.

IPL Points Table after GT win

1. Gujarat Titans (PTS 12, NRR +0.638)

2. Rajasthan Royals (PTS 10, NRR +0.939)

3. Lucknow Super Giants (PTS 10, NRR +0.841)

4. Chennai Super Kings (PTS 10, NRR +0.376) 

5. Royal Challengers Bangalore (PTS 8, NRR -0.139)

6. Punjab Kings (PTS 8, NRR -0.510)

7. Kolkata Knight Riders (PTS 6, NRR -0.147)

8. Mumbai Indians (PTS 6, NRR -0.620)

9. Sunrisers Hyderabad (PTS 4, NRR -0.725)

10. Delhi capitals (PTS 4, NRR -0.961)

IPL 2023 Orange Cap List

1. Faf du Plessis - 422 runs

2. Virat Kohli - 333 runs

3. Shubman Gill - 333 runs

4. Devon Conway - 322 runs

5. Ruturaj Gaikwad - 317 runs

IPL 2023 Purple Cap List

1. Mohammed Sirj - 14 wickets

2. Rashid Khan - 14 wickets

3. Arshdeep Singh - 14 wickets

4. Tushar Deshpande - 14 wickets

5. Mohammed Shami - 13 wickets

