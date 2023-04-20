IPL 2023: Mohammad Siraj, Faf du Plessis propel Royal Challengers Bangalore to 24-runs victory over Punjab Kings

Image Source: Twitter @RCBTweets

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) secured a crucial victory against Punjab Kings by 24 runs at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. Virat Kohli, who stood in as RCB captain due to Faf du Plessis' injury, led his team to their third win in six matches in the 2023 Indian Premier League.

Kohli and du Plessis opened the batting for RCB and put on a magnificent 137-run partnership. However, after du Plessis' dismissal, Kohli continued to lead from the front and scored a contrasting half-century.

Punjab Kings had a disastrous start to their chase, losing two early wickets to Mohammed Siraj's impressive bowling. Liam Livingstone's cheap dismissal put PBKS under immense pressure, and they struggled to keep up with the required run rate.

Jitesh Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh tried to revive PBKS' innings, but Sharma's loose shot cost him his wicket for 46. Shahrukh Khan's dismissal further dented PBKS' hopes of a comeback, and they were left needing 50 runs off the last five overs.

Jitesh Sharma tried to take the attack to RCB's bowlers, but Harshal Patel's brilliant 17th over, where he gave away just seven runs, put RCB in the driver's seat. Mohammed Siraj then dismissed Harpreet Brar and Nathan Ellis in the next over to secure his best figures in the IPL and leave PBKS on the verge of defeat in their home ground.

Overall, it was a well-deserved victory for RCB, who showed great resilience and character to bounce back from their previous defeat. Kohli's leadership and Siraj's bowling were the standout performances of the match, and RCB will be hoping to build on this win and continue their momentum in the tournament.

