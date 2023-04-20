Search icon
Watch: Mohammed Siraj pulls off Cristiano Ronaldo's Siuuu celebration after inflicting direct hit run out

Prabhsimran Singh lobbed the ball towards Siraj, who quickly reacted by picking up the ball in one clean action and hitting the bulls eye.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 07:13 PM IST

During the PBKS vs RCB clash at Mohali, Mohammed Siraj proved to be a dynamic force on the field. He caused chaos for the PBKS batters by taking two crucial wickets, and then added to his impressive performance by running out Harpreet Bhatia with a direct hit from mid-off.

Prabhsimran Singh lobbed the ball towards Siraj, who quickly reacted by picking up the ball in one clean action and hitting the bulls eye, leaving Harpreet with no chance to make it back to the crease. 

Watch:

More to follow...

