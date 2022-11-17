IPL 2023: Jos Buttler heard teasing Cameron Green on stump mics, says 'big auction coming up'

Jos Buttler teases Cameron Green during ENG vs AUS 1st ODI using IPL 2023 auction as a reference

Such is the popularity of the Indian Premier League (IPL) that even foreign players are using IPL as a means to tease other players. During the first ODI between England and Australia in Adelaide, Jos Buttler was heard pulling Cameron Green's leg, using IPL 2023 auction as a reference.

The incident took place during the 37th over, as Green came out to bat, and was taking the strike, after Alex Carey's dismissal.

According to recent reports, many IPL teams could be interested in Green, given his all-round skills, and even Buttler couldn't hold himself back from taking a jibe at Green regarding the same.

As the Australian batsman came on strike, Buttler teased him by hinting that it was going to be an audition for Green for the IPL 2023 auction, which will take place on December 23 in Kochi.

"Big auction coming up," Buttler could be heard saying on the stump mic from behind the stumps.

Green had performed admirably well during the India vs Australia bilateral series when the Aussies came to tour the subcontinent before the T20 World Cup. Australian players make up the largest contingent of overseas players in IPL, and being a pace-bowling all-rounder, Green could spark bidding wars during the auction next month.

Talking about the first ODI between the two Ashes rivals, the hosts prevailed by six wickets, after inviting Buttler's side to bat first. England were reduced to 66/4 at one point in their inning, but then Dawid Malan smashed 134 runs in 128 balls, while David Willey's brief cameo of 34 off 40 helped the Three Lions post a target of 288 runs.

Australia meanwhile chased down the required total with 4.1 overs to spare, courtesy of David Warner, Travis Head and Steve Smith's half-centuries.

The second ODI between Jos Buttler and Pat Cummins' teams will be played on Saturday, November 19.