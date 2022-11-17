AUS vs ENG 1st ODI: Dawid Malan's century in vain, Warner-Smith shine as Australia beat England by 6 wickets

Australia bounced back to winning ways after their T20 World Cup heartbreak

David Warner smashed 86 in 84 balls, Travis Head added 69 in 57, while Steve Smith also struck a half-century to help guide Australia to a 6-wicket win over the newly crowned T20 World cup champs England in Adelaide.

The Three Lions were asked by Pat Cummins to bat first, but they slumped to 66/4, after which Dawid Malan smashed a century to help his side reach a fight-worthy total of 287 runs.

However, the hosts chased down the required target without breaking much sweat, as Warner, Head and Smith all scored fifties to beat their Ashes rivals in the first ODI.

Australia reached the required target with 4.1 overs to spare, to give their new ODI skipper Cummins, a winning start.

