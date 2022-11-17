Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

AUS vs ENG 1st ODI: Dawid Malan's century in vain, Warner-Smith shine as Australia beat England by 6 wickets

Australia defeated recently crowned T20 World Cup champs England by six wickets in the first ODI in Adelaide on Thursday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 05:25 PM IST

AUS vs ENG 1st ODI: Dawid Malan's century in vain, Warner-Smith shine as Australia beat England by 6 wickets
Australia bounced back to winning ways after their T20 World Cup heartbreak

David Warner smashed 86 in 84 balls, Travis Head added 69 in 57, while Steve Smith also struck a half-century to help guide Australia to a 6-wicket win over the newly crowned T20 World cup champs England in Adelaide. 

The Three Lions were asked by Pat Cummins to bat first, but they slumped to 66/4, after which Dawid Malan smashed a century to help his side reach a fight-worthy total of 287 runs.

However, the hosts chased down the required target without breaking much sweat, as Warner, Head and Smith all scored fifties to beat their Ashes rivals in the first ODI.  

Australia reached the required target with 4.1 overs to spare, to give their new ODI skipper Cummins, a winning start. 

READ| IND vs NZ head-to-head record: Which side is better? Check India vs New Zealand record in T20Is

More to follow...

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
PKL 2022 day 2: Top 5 players to watch out for in tonight's triple panga in Pro Kabaddi
High Cholesterol: Eat these fruits to keep your cholesterol low
Goodbye star Rashmika Mandanna dazzles in blue sharara, seeks blessing at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara
Ponniyin Selvan 1, Brahmastra, RRR: Films earning more than Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office
Low-calorie snack option: Check 6 amazing health benefits of munching on makhana
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Happy International Students' Day: WhatsApp, wishes, quotes and status
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.