IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, weather and pitch report of Wellington

After the heartbreak in the T20 World Cup semifinals, India and New Zealand will be looking to build up to the 2023 ODI World Cup, but first, they will take on each other in a three-match T20I series, followed by a three-match ODI series.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and other big names have been rested for the T20I series, and Hardik Pandya will be leading a young-looking Indian team against Kane Williamson's New Zealand.

The last time Team India toured New Zealand for a T20I series back in 2020, they registered a 5-0 clean sweep. Can Pandya inspire the young Indian side to a similar result, or will the Kiwis tame the Men in Blue? Only time will tell.

Match Details:

New Zealand vs India, 1st T20I

Venue: Sky Stadium, Wellington

Date & Time: November 18th at 12:00 PM IST and 7:30 PM Local Time

IND vs NZ pitch report

Also known as the Westpac Trust Stadium, at this venue, till now, we have witnessed a total of 15 T20I encounters. Out of this, eight games have been won by the side batting second. Hence, there is not much between the sides that bat first or second at this venue.

The average score batting first is 162, which is also the highest target breached in this stadium. While Tim Seifert’s 84 in 2019 against India is the highest individual score, Ashton Agar’s 6/30 last year is the best bowling performance by a player.

IND vs NZ weather report

On Friday, the temperature is expected to be around 18 degrees celsius at around the time the match begins.

While precipitation on Friday is 100%, Humidity expected is 80%. Rain is a possibility and the fans will strongly hope that it is otherwise.

Live Streaming

The cricket series of India's tour to New Zealand will be live-streamed on Amazon Prime Video in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Amazon Prime Video has announced that the coverage of the IND vs NZ T20 match will begin at 11 AM IST.

Probable XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siraj

New Zealand: Finn Allan, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Neesham, Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Southee, Sodhi, Milne

