IPl 2023: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard engage in a funny banter after CSK's 5th title win, video goes viral

Image Source: Screengrab

West Indies cricket stars Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard recently shared a car ride, engaging in some friendly banter just days after the IPL 2023 final. During their conversation, Bravo, who served as the bowling coach for the Chennai Super Kings in the recently concluded season, passionately argued that CSK is the most successful franchise in the history of the IPL.

Bravo's impact as a coach was undeniable, as he helped guide the Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL title, tying them with the Mumbai Indians for the most titles won. His partnership with Eric Simmons proved to be a winning formula for the young and inexperienced Super Kings bowling attack, producing match-winners like 20-year-old Matheesha Pathirana and rookie Tushar Desphande, who were among the leading wicket-takers for the MS Dhoni-led side.

Bravo's enthusiasm for the team's success was palpable, and his wonderful rapport with the Super Kings was evident throughout the season.

Kieron Pollard, much like his fellow cricketer Bravo, announced his retirement from IPL at the beginning of the season. However, instead of hanging up his bat for good, Pollard joined the Mumbai Indians as their batting coach. Despite the team's impressive track record, having won their 5th IPL title in 2020, they were unable to advance past the Qualifier 2, despite qualifying for the playoffs with an injury-ridden squad.

During a playful exchange, Pollard teased Bravo about his impressive 5 IPL titles, while also boasting about his own accomplishments, having been a part of all 5 Mumbai Indians title triumphs.

Bravo proudly pointed out that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have won two Champions League titles, solidifying their position as the most successful team in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, Pollard was not impressed with this comparison.

Bravo was quick to defend his statement by highlighting his impressive record of 17 T20 tournament titles, which is two more than Pollard's. However, Pollard playfully teased Bravo, pointing out that he has been playing cricket since the early 2000s alongside legendary players such as Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh.

"Talking about franchise cricket, I have 17 trophies. How many do you have?"Bravo asked.

After Pollard said he hasn't kept count, Bravo said that his former teammate has only 15 and flaunted that he now has a trophy as a coach as well.

"Put some respect on my name please," Bravo said as the two continued to have fun.

In a thrilling IPL 2023 final, CSK emerged victorious over the Gujarat Titans in a match that was extended to two days due to rain in Ahmedabad. The revised target of 171 in 15 overs proved to be a challenging task for both teams, but it was Ravindra Jadeja who stole the show with his exceptional performance. With CSK needing 10 runs in the last two deliveries of the match, Jadeja hit a six and a four, securing the win for his team at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

READ| WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Australia's road to the summit clash