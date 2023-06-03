WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Australia's road to the summit clash

Image Source: Twitter

Australia narrowly missed out on a berth in the final of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship. However, they have made sure not to lag behind this time around. In the previous edition, they were penalized four points for a slow over-rate, which cost them a seat in the final. To avoid a similar fate, the Aussies have been determined to win everything they can. Let's take a closer look at their journey to the final.

The Ashes 2021

Australia emerged victorious in the five-match series, clinching a resounding 4-0 win. The Kangaroos had already secured the series with three consecutive victories, rendering the fourth Test inconsequential. Despite England's best efforts, the fourth Test ended in a draw, marking their most favorable outcome in the series. However, their hopes were dashed as they went on to lose the fifth and final Test.

Australia tour of Pakistan 2022

Australia achieved an incredible feat by winning the third Test, after the first two ended in a draw, resulting in a 1-0 series victory - a rare occurrence in the subcontinent nation. Khawaja, a native of the country, scored an impressive 496 runs for the visitors. Additionally, Australian skipper Pat Cummins and ace spinner Nathan Lyon both picked up 12 wickets each in the series, contributing significantly to the Australian cause.

Australia tour of Sri Lanka 2022

The touring team put forth an impressive performance, resulting in a 1-1 draw in the two Test series, despite Sri Lanka producing the top run scorer and top wicket taker. However, Australia's Steve Smith scored an impressive 151 runs, while Nathan Lyon took 11 wickets.

West Indies tour of Australia 2022

Australia dominated the West Indies in a two-Test series, winning both matches and all but securing their spot in the WTC Final. Marnus Labuschagne was a standout performer for the home team, scoring an impressive 502 runs across four innings. Meanwhile, Nathan Lyon continued his impressive form, taking 12 wickets and cementing his position as the top wicket-taker.

South Africa in Australia 2022

Australia solidified their position in the World Test Championship Final by clinching the three-match Test series with a 2-0 victory. The team's success was largely attributed to the outstanding performances of Steve Smith, who scored an impressive 231 runs, and Pat Cummins, who took 12 wickets.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023

One of the most exciting rivalries in modern Test cricket saw Australia suffer their only series loss in the current WTC cycle. India emerged victorious with a 2-1 win, but Usman Khawaja continued to showcase his exceptional form in Asia, scoring an impressive 333 runs. Meanwhile, Ravi Ashwin demonstrated his dominance as a spinner in Test cricket, taking an outstanding 25 wickets throughout the series.

