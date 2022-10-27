IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals likely to part ways with Rs 10.75 Cr pick ahead of mini auction, say reports

Source: Delhi Capitals (Twitter)

As the upcoming IPL 2023 mini-auction in December edges closer, the speculation regarding the future of many players is starting to build. With only 20 days remaining for all 10 franchises to release the list of their retention picks, speculation is rife regarding those who may not be retained and one of those names is Shardul Thakur.

The star Indian all-rounder who is currently with the Indian team in Australia for the T20 World Cup 2022, is likely to be released by Delhi Capitals (DC). The franchise roped in Thakur for a staggering Rs 10.75 crore in IPL 2022 mega auction but he didn't prove to be value for money last year.

The former CSK star scored just 120 runs with the willow in 14 matches and while he fared much better with the ball, contributing 15 wickets, his economy rate was close to 10, and he averaged 31.5.

With his slightly under-par performances, the 31-year-old could be released by DC, yet the franchise may still go for him again in the mini auction to rope him in for a slightly lesser price.

Shardul isn't the only player who will be released as DC are also looking to release wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat and batter Mandeep Singh.

While Bharat was purchased for Rs 2 crore, Mandeep's price was Rs 1.10 crore during last year's auction.

Since Skipper Rishabh Pant kept the wickets, Bharat could not impress much and despite his reputation, the Andhra player could not contribute with the bat either.

Mandeep was also a fringe player, and he could only contribute 18 runs in three matches, not a profitable return by any means.

The IPL 2023 mini-auction will take place in December, with BCCI still mulling over the venue, however, teams have only till November 15 to finalise their retained list of players.