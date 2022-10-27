Search icon
T20 World Cup 2022: Netizens in disbelief as rain lashes Sydney, fans worried for India vs Netherlands match

According to weather reports, the weather in Sydney was expected to be sunny on October 27, however, rain began to pour down before the SA vs BAN game

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 07:55 AM IST

Source: BCCI (Twitter)

Ahead of the India vs Pakistan match in Melbourne, much of the pre-match talk was regarding whether fans will get to see a full game, because of the weather predictions in Melbourne. It was expected that rain could play spoilsport however, as the match played out, the rain gods didn't interfere in the game. 

For India's next match against the Netherlands, there were no concerns about the weather in Sydney, since early weather reports had predicted a sunny day on October 27, however, ahead of the first fixture of the day between South Africa and Bangladesh, it suddenly began to rain. 

Clouds had been circling over the city since morning and one hour before the SA vs BAN match, rain started to pour down with desi netizens fearing the same for the India vs Netherlands match. 

READ| 'If that ball of Nawaz turned and hit my pad then..': Ravichandran Ashwin makes stunning claim

While some hoped that rain would pass by the time it was India's chance to take on the Dutch side, others joked about the unpredictable weather in Australia during the World Cup. 

Check how fans reacted:

Certainly fans of India and Netherlands will be hoping that rain stays away because already a couple of matches have been affected by rain at the World Cup.

South Africa's previous game against Zimbabwe was also washed out, whereas the match between England and Ireland on Tuesday was also a rain-curtailed affair with the result being impacted through the DLS method. 

READ| India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022: Sydney Weather, Pitch report, probable playing XI

The second match of the day on Tuesday between New Zealand and Afghanistan was also abandoned without a ball being bowled. 

