IPL 2023: Gambhir's reaction to Dhoni's huge sixes sparks meme fest on social media, fans say 'itna toota hoon..'

CSK skipper MS Dhoni hit back-to-back sixes off England pacer Mark Wood and scored 12 runs in only 3 balls.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 10:52 AM IST

Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni

The shocked reaction of Gautam Gambhir during Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Monday (April 3) sparked a meme fest on social media. LSG mentor Gambhir looked completely stunned as CSK skipper MS Dhoni hit two consecutive sixes at Chepauk.

Check some tweets here:

Gambhir did not look pleased after CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway batted superbly to help the side post a huge total of 218 runs in their allotted quota of 20 overs. Dhoni hit two long sixes in the final over to seal the deal for CSK fans.

Dhoni hit back-to-back sixes off England pacer Mark Wood and scored 12 runs in only 3 balls.

