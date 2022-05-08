IPL 2022: Watch Devon Conway hit 4,4,4 versus Kuldeep Yadav, fans compare him to Mike Hussey

Devon Conway hits Kuldeep Yadav for 4,4,4

Chennai Super Kings knew that they will have to win all of their remaining games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 to keep their playoff hopes alive, starting with the match against Delhi Capitals.

While DC skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and asked CSK to bat first, the opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway got their side off to a flying start.

Conway in particular was on fire as he scored 87 runs in 49 balls, including three back to back fours against Kuldeep Yadav,

READ| CSK vs DC: Can MS Dhoni's side qualify for playoffs of IPL 2022?

The Indian spinner has had a stellar IPL so far, however, Conway was having none of it, and he ended up hitting Yadav all over the park, in the 10th over of CSK's inning.

Conway 4 4 4 vs Kuldeep pic.twitter.com/DNcywTNSwi — (@sharukhMSD) May 8, 2022

While Gaikwad and Conway stitched together an opening stand of 110-runs, their partnership had plenty of highlight reels, but the three fours which the New Zealand batter struck against Yadav highlighted how he had the ability to play with immense ease against spin, something which prompted fans to compare Conway to Mike Hussey.

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer was one of those who was reminded of Mike Hussey after Conway's superb knock.

READ| IPL 2022: Why Ravindra Jadeja isn't playing for CSK against DC?

Here's how netizens reacted to Devon Conway's 87-run blitz against Delhi Capitals:

A late bloomer lefty from down under who plays spin well, had a great start to international career, and now doing well opening the batting for CSK. Sounds familiar @mhussey393 ? #CSKvDC #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/4Cgiy8jFCt — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 8, 2022

Conway is literally Mike Hussey incarnated and you can't tell me otherwise. — Heisenberg (@internetumpire) May 1, 2022

Destructive Csk left handed batsman with orthodox shots...! Devon Conway reminds me of Mike Hussey#IPL2022 #CSK#CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/JB4rh9Q1mP — MDA (@y2j_anas) May 8, 2022

Shit season but CSK have finally found their Mike Hussey replacement pic.twitter.com/bjI9MZVuqo May 8, 2022

Conway's knock combined with Gaikwad's 41-run inning, and a late flurry from Shivam Dube (32 off 19) and MS Dhoni (21 off 8) helped CSK to a huge total of 208/8 in 20 overs,

In reply, Delhi Capitals lost their opener, KS Bharat, early, and after the end of two overs, they had scored 17/1, at the time of writing.