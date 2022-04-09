IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan becomes 1st batsman to score 1000 T20 fours

During Punjab Kings last evening game against Gujrat Titans, Their opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan reached a milestone that no other Indian has been able to reach. Shikhar Dhawan became the first Indian batsman to score 1000 fours in the T20s.

Ahead of this game, Shikhar Dhawan had 997 fours to his name, and his 3rd four during his last night's innings helped him reach this benchmark, Virat Kohli is currently at the 2nd spot of Indians with the most number of T20 fours as he has scored 917 fours till date and is followed by Rohit Sharma who has 875 fours to his name.

Chris Gayle has scored the most number of fours in the T20s with 1132 fours to his name followed by Alex Hales in the second sport with 1054 boundaries. David Warner has scored the third most number of boundaries in the T20s with 105 to his name and Aaron Finch is just 1 four behind him as he has 104 fours in T20s.