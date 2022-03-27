IPL 2022: New 'mystery girl' spotted in CSK-KKR match, netizens say 'IPL is back, so is cameraman'

Fans on Twitter couldn't keep calm as they spotted a 'mystery girl' in the first game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

MS Dhoni hogged the limelight after giving away captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja, and he scored a brilliant fifty to help CSK score 131 in their respective 20 overs. KKR responded subsequently by chasing down the required total in 18.4 overs, thanks to Ajinkya Rahane's 34-ball 44.

Apart from all the on-field cricketing action, a 'mystery girl' also got the netizens talking on Twitter. As is the case with IPL, many girls have gone viral on social media in the past, after being spotted on camera.

Earlier Deepika Ghose, a choreographer by trade, went crazy viral as the mystery 'RCB girl' after she was seen attending games of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In a similar fashion, another girl was caught on camera in the game between CSK and KKR on Saturday, and netizens clearly, could keep calm.

IPL aate hi kaam suru kr diye, cameramanpic.twitter.com/xJhGznTcn8 March 26, 2022

Ipl aatey hi kaaam shuru karr diye cameraman bhai sahab#TataIPL2022 pic.twitter.com/CCpRpse9MA — hatim rangwala (@hatimrang) March 26, 2022

In the meanwhile, while some users shared hilarious memes after the cameramen caught the 'mystery girl' in the spotlight, others trolled the cameramen by saying that 'IPL is back and so is cameraman'.

IPL is back and so is cameraman. pic.twitter.com/Wftww5Zhfj — Cricket Holic (@theCricketHolic) March 26, 2022

On previous occasions, fans have seen plenty of mystery girls going viral on social media after being spotted on camera, and fair to say that IPL 2022 has gotten its first 'mystery girl' of this season.