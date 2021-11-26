IPL 2022 mega auction: Date, list of retained players, salary of players, retention rules, purse value – Latest updates

IPL 2022 Mega Auction latest updates: The much-awaited IPL 2022 mega auction is likely to take place in the last week of December and the BCCI has already the franchises to submit the list of retained players latest by November 30. It is to be noted that BCCI is yet to make any official announcement about The much-awaited IPL 2022 mega auction is likely to take place in the last week of December and the BCCI has already the franchises to submit the list of retained players latest by November 30. It is to be noted that BCCI is yet to make any official announcement about mega auction date

Here are some latest updates related to teams, player retention, retention rules, purse value

Two new teams will participate in IPL 2022 and the BCCI had announced on October 25 that Lucknow and Ahmedabad will also compete in IPL 2022. Team Lucknow is owned by RPSG Ventures Ltd while Irelia Company Pte Ltd. won the bidding for Ahmedabad for INR 5625 crores.

IPL 2022 Mega Auction:

The IPL 2022 Mega Auction is set to be a high-octance event as around 95 per cent players from across the globe will be up for grabs. As per the retention rules framed by BCCI, each existing IPL franchise is allowed to retain only 4 players. Reports claimed that some IPL teams would look to build a new team and they may not retain more than two players.

IPL 2022 Mega Auction Date and Time:

The BCCI has already asked each existing IPL franchise to submit the list of retained players by November 30. The two new franchises will start signing three big players during December 1-25.

The IPL 2022 Mega Auction is expected to be held in December 2021 or during the first week of January 2022. The auction timing will be 3:30 PM IST onwards.

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: List of retained players

Mumbai Indians: May retain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard and Ishan Kishan.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): May retain MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali/Sam Curran.

Delhi Capitals: Set to retain Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): May retain Vanketesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy.

According to reports, Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul is set to join Team Lucknow and become the captain of the new side.

IPL 2022 mega auction will be live-streamed on Star Sports.

Salary of retained players:

If a franchise opts to retain four players:

Choice of retention Salary (total Rs 42 Cr)

First choice retention (Player 1) Rs 16 Crore

Second choice retention (Player 2) Rs 12 Crore

Third choice retention (Player 3) Rs 8 Crore

Fourth choice retention (Player 4) Rs 6 Crore.

If a franchise opts to retain three players:

Choice of retention Salary (total Rs 33 Cr)

First choice retention (Player 1) Rs 15 Crore

Second choice retention (Player 2) Rs 11 Crore

Third choice retention (Player 3) Rs 7 Crore

If a franchise opts to retain two players:

Choice of retention Salary (total Rs 24 Cr)

First choice retention (Player 1) Rs 14 Crore

Second choice retention (Player 2) Rs 10 Crore

If a franchise opts to retain only one player:

Choice of retention Salary (total Rs 14 Cr)

First choice retention (Player 1) Rs 14 Crore

IPL 2022 mega auction purse value:

The purse value for each franchise has been increased by BCCI and each franchise now has a purse of Rs 90 Crores.

IPL 2022 Start Date:

The IPL 2022 is likely to begin on April 2 in Chennai’s Chepauk stadium.