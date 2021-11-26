IPL 2022 mega auction: THIS star player may leave Mumbai Indians despite team’s interest in him

The IPL 2022 mega auction is likely to take place in last week of December and according to reports Mumbai Indians, the most successful IPL franchise, are set to retain skipper Rohit Sharma, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and star all-rounder Kieron Pollard. Sources said that Mumbai Indians are in talks with Pollard while the management has also shown interest in retaining young India star Ishan Kishan.

Some reports claimed that Mumbai Indians are also interested in retaining Suryakumar Yadav in IPL 2022 mega auction but the star India batter is unwilling to continue his association with Mumbai Indians as he is interested in exploring new opportunities. It is learnt that one IPL franchise has approached Suryakumar Yadav and he may take up their offer.

Suryakumar has scored 1733 runs for Mumbai Indians so far and he is an important player of the squad.