IPL 2022 CSK vs DC: DY Patil Stadium pitch, weather report for Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match

Chennai Super Kings face Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium tonight

In the second match of Super Sunday on May 8, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will square off against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the DY Patil Sports Academy.

While it will be a do-or-die game for Chennai Super Kings, the MS Dhoni-led team come into this fixture on the back of a defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

CSK currently occupy ninth place in the league table, with 6 points from 10 games.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals who have been winning alternate games will hope to keep their winning momentum going against CSK, and keep alive their playoff hopes.

Rishabh Pant's side got the better off Sunrisers Hyderabad in their most recent fixture.

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals weather forecast

The temperature in Mumbai is expected to hover around 32°C on Sunday with 60% humidity and wind speeds between 16-18 km/hr. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

CSK vs DC - DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai pitch report

The pitch at DY Patil Sports Academy has reasonable help for both batsmen and bowlers. We can expect an average total of somewhere near 160-170, with the pitch offering some help to the pacers with a hint of extra bounce. Teams batting second on this venue have a winning record of nearly 60 percent.

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Pretorious/Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh/Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw/Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel/Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed