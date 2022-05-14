IPL 2022: Why was KKR batter Rinku Singh denied DRS against SRH after given late out?

Rinku Singh

As Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are locking horns in the 61st match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday (May 14), a incident between the umpires and KKR batters saw the match halt for a bit.

Both teams, who are playing their must-win game, saw in the 12th over, T Natarajan bowl a brilliant yorker to the left-handed batter Rinku Singh.

READ | 'Fifer for Umar Malik?': Netizens praise SRH bowler for taking three crucial wickets in two overs

The KKR batsman was not expecting and the ball was seen hitting his toe while the bat was close. Taking his time to make a decision, the on-field umpire upheld the appeal of the fielding team to give it out.

Soon after Rinku and Sam Billings were seen walking up to each other and having a discussion and the latter had also signalled a DRS sign challenging the on-field decision.

However, that's where the confusion took place as according to rules, the batter himself has to signal 'T' if he is willing to challenge the decision and not his partner.

Not just that, by the time the two decided to go for a referral, the DRS timer reached zero and the umpires asked Rinku Singh to walk off. A lot of confusion was seen taking place in the middle with KKR head coach Brendon McCullum also speaking to the fourth umpire.

WATCH:

The southpaw could only score 5 runs off six deliveries before he was dismissed. His wicket left KKR struggling at 94/5 in the 12th over of the innings.

As for KKR, Billings (34 off 29) and Andre Russell (49* off 28) guided the side to 177 runs after opting to bat first after winning the toss. For SRH, Umran Malik took three wickets while Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan took one each at the MCA stadium in Pune.