IPL 2021 SRH vs KKR: Kolkata ride home despite Bairstow-Manish Pandey's efforts
Kolkata Knight Riders defended the 187-run total as Andre Russell and Prasidh Krishna bowled well at the death to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Kolkata Knight Riders won their first game of the IPL 2021 against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs | Photo: BCCI / IPL
Kolkata Knight Riders have opened their account with a win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first game of the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). KKR side defended the 187-run target by 10 runs as it proved to be too much for Manish Pandey in the end after they lost a few wickets in quick succession.