'I didn't want anyone to think...' Robin Uthappa reveals what MS Dhoni said after he was traded to CSK

One of the most consistent players and run-getters in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Robin Uthappa, will be starting his new journey in the lucrative league in the upcoming edition, with his sixth franchise, Chennai Super Kings. Uthappa, who featured for the Rajasthan Royals last year was traded to the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led franchise before the auction for the 2021 season of the IPL.

The IPL veteran Uthappa, who has played for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Pune Warriors, Kolkata Knight Riders previously will be reuniting with his old teammate MS Dhoni again, after a gap of almost 13 years. Uthappa, who has scored 4607 runs playing 189 games in the tournament is in the ninth position, just behind his new skipper on the list of the most run-getters list in the tournament's history.

In a recent exclusive interview with ESPN Cricinfo, Uthappa revealed his first conversation with Dhoni after joining the CSK side for the upcoming season of the IPL. Uthappa said that Dhoni had called him and had said, "I want you to know that I didn't make the decision about you coming in here. It was actually the decision of the leadership group, which involved the coaches and the CEO."

Uthappa further elaborated on what Dhoni meant by that and what impressed him about the former Indian skipper. He said that Dhoni wanted to get him into the team based on his ability and skills and not because he is there in the team, they got the Karnataka batsman in the side.

Uthappa, who has played in the middle-order in the last two IPLs prefers the opening slot as his most favourable position where he thinks that he can offer something to the team. In the domestic competitions Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy, Uthappa was in sensational form, piling up runs that too at a quick pace, consistently opening the batting for Kerala.