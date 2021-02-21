IPL 2021: Robin Uthappa expresses his THIS desire to fulfill with MS Dhoni before his retirement

Karnataka batsman Robin Uthappa, who was traded by the Rajasthan Royals last month, before the auction for the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), will be plying his trade for the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming edition.

Uthappa, after being traded on an all-cash deal exactly a month ago has finally come out in front of the CSK fans in the yellow jersey. Uthappa, who was bought by the Royals before the 2019 season for INR 3 crores, played 12 matches for the men in pink and could only muster 196 runs at an average of 16.

Uthappa, in his first address as a CSK player, expressed his great pleasure to be in the jersey of the franchise.

"Vanakkam Chennai, epdi irukeenga? (Hello Chennai, how are you?)," he said.

"First of all, I'd like to say thanks to all the CSK fans for the wonderful welcome I've received over the last few weeks. This message is a bit long-pending, but I'm glad that 'late aanaalum latest ah pannirken' (I'm latest even if I'm late - referring to a dialogue from a Tamil movie).

Uthappa, who last played with CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni in 2008, couldn't wait to play alongside him again after such a long gap and also shed some light on his desire, which he wishes to fulfill in the upcoming season, and added that he was also excited to share the dressing room with the likes of Ambati Rayudu and Suresh Raina again, with whom he has played before.

"Thanks so much for all the love and support I've received so far. Honestly, it's a bit of a desire come true for me. I had a desire to play with him (MS Dhoni) again and win a tournament once before he retires. So it's a blessing to get an opportunity to play for CSK,” he added.

"Not just that, I'll get to play with a lot of players I grew up with. Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina... I've been playing with them since Under-17. So I'm very very happy that I'm a part of CSK. I'll work hard and play well if I get an opportunity. And I'm looking forward to coming there and entertaining all of you.”

This will be Uthappa's sixth IPL franchise after representing Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Pune Warriors India, Kolkata Knight Riders in the past and the latest being the Rajasthan Royals.

Chennai Super Kings added England all-rounder Moeen Ali, Karnataka all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham and India's Test No 3 Cheteshwar Pujara, amongst the notable picks in the recent auction, along with a few uncapped players.