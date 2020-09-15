IPL 2020 â€“ No Sanjay Manjrekar in list as commentary panel announced

The list of commentators for IPL 2020 has been announced with plenty of big names coming back on air. Harsha Bhogle, Sunil Gavaskar and Ian Bishop will be on commentary duties while the likes of Brett Lee, Dean Jones, Brian Lara, Graeme Swann and Scott Styris will feature in the Dugout show. However, there will be one big name missing in IPL 2020 and that is Sanjay Manjrekar. Apart from the names mentioned above, Mark Nicholas, JP Duminy, Lisa Sthalekar and Anjum Chopra will also be part of the English team.

Manjrekar had written to the BCCI after he was removed from the commentary panel, offering to apologise. The former India batsman revealed that he was removed from the panel because some player had a problem with him. In a mail to the BCCI, he also mentioned that if reinstated in the commentary panel, he would abide by the rules.

“You are already in receipt of the email I sent to explain my position as commentator. With the IPL dates announced, bcci.tv will pick its commentary panel soon. I will be happy to work as per the guidelines laid by you. After all, we are working on what is essentially your production. Last time, maybe there was not enough clarity on this issue,” he wrote.

Tamil and Telugu commentary as well

The list of Tamil and Telugu commentators have also been announced along with the Hindi commentators. Former chairman of selectors MSK Prasad will be on Telugu commentary while Kris Srikkanth will also be doing Tamil commentary along with Hemang Badani, Abhinav Mukund and Sadagopan Ramesh.

The Hindi commentary team will also include Sanjay Bangar apart from Aakash Chopra, Irfan Pathan.

Hindi commentators for IPL 2020

Aakash Chopra, Irfan Pathan, Ashish Nehra, Jatin Sapru, Nikhil Chopra, Kiran More, Ajit Agarkar, and Sanjay Bangar.

Tamil commentators for IPL 2020

Muthuraman R, Radhakrishnan Sreenivasan, Bhavna Balakrishnan, K V Sathyanarayanan, RJ Balaji, Abhinav Mukund, S Ramesh, S Badrinath, Hemang Badani, and Krishnamachari Srikkanth.

Telugu commentators for IPL 2020

M Anand Sri Krishna, Neha Matcha, Kaushik Nallan Chakravarthy, Ashish Reddy Ammana, Venkatapathi Raju, Venugopalarao Yalaka, MSK Prasad, and Kalyan Krishna Doddapaneni.

Commentators for IPL 2020 Dugout show

Dean Jones, Scott Styris, Brain Lara, Brett Lee, Graeme Swann

Commentators for IPL 2020 English

Ian Bishop, Simon Doull, Kumar Sangakkar, Harsha Bhogle, Sunil Gavaskar, Rohan Gavaskar, Deep Dasgupta, L Sivaramakrishnan, Anjum Chopra, Murali Kartik, Mark Nicholas, Kevin Pietersen, JP Duminy, Lisa Sthalaker, Darren Ganga, Pommie Mbangwa, Micheal Slater, Danny Morrison