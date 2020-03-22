IPL 2020: Mitchell McClenaghan provides epic remark to pay tribute to MS Dhoni's batting prowess

New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan has expressed his thoughts on facing the former Team India skipper MS Dhoni on a cricket pitch.

McClenaghan, who also represents Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), was recently asked on Twitter by a fan to speak a few words on Dhoni's batting prowess during a Q&A session.

Responding to this, Mitchell said that he would prefer not to bowl to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper ever.

Dhoni is widely renowned for his blockbuster power-hitting and thus earned his reputation as one of the best finishers with the bat the sport has ever seen over the years.

HERE IS THE ABOVE MENTIONED POST:

Rather not bowl to him — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) March 21, 2020

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday (March 13) decided to suspend the 13th edition of the IPL till April 15, 2020.

In a statement, the BCCI said that it "will work closely with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all other relevant Central and State Government departments in this regard".

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts. India so far has 341 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, as per the Health Ministry, while four people have died due to the highly contagious virus.