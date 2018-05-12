Headlines

IPL 2018 Orange Cap: Rishabh Pant at top, Jos Buttler rises up in list of leading runscorers after RR v/s CSK match

Here's list of top run scorers of Indian Premier League 11

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 12, 2018, 08:38 AM IST

Chennai Super Kings' Ambati Rayudu returned to fourth place in the most run scorers' list in IPL 2018 after the match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. He now has 435 runs in 11 matches.

Jos Buttler scored his fourth consecutive fifty of the tournament as he led Rajasthan to a win over Chennai. Buttler remained unbeaten on 95 in that match and has been in scintillating form this season. He is now sixth amomg the batsmen with most runs in IPL 2018 with 415 runs.

Delhi Daredevils’ Rishabh Pant (521 runs) continued to lead the race for IPL 2018 Orange cap. Pant has climbed to the top of the table with his 128 off 63 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on Thursday.

Kane Williamson , who along with Shikhar Dhawan has ensured that Pant ended up on the losing side, remains second with 493 runs.

Kings XI Punjab's KL Rahul (471 runs) is now third while Rayudu overtook Mumbai's Suryakumar Yadav (423 runs) on Friday.

IPL 2018 Orange Cap: Here's list of top run scorers of Indian Premier League 11

IPL 2018 Orange Cap Most Runs
Position Players Team Matches Runs High Score
1 Rishabh Pant Delhi Daredevils 11 521 128*
2 Kane Williamson SunRisers Hyderabad 10 493 84
3 KL Rahul Kings XI Punjab 10 471 95*
4 Ambati Rayudu Chennai Super Kings 11 435 82
5 Suryakumar Yadav Mumbai Indians 10 423 82
6 Jos Buttler Rajasthan Royals 11 415 95*
7 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore 10 396 92*
8 MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings 11 393 79*
9 Shane Watson Chennai Super Kings 11 367 106
10 Shreyas Iyer Delhi Daredevils 11 354 93*

The Orange Cap is worn by the leading run-scorer in the IPL at any given moment. The player with the most runs at the end of the tournament is awarded a special prize.

*This list was updated after Match 43 of IPL 2018 played between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.

