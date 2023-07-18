Inside MS Dhoni’s luxury bike, car collection worth crores: Venkatesh Prasad gives sneak peek in viral video

Headlines

Rs 35 per day to World Cup hero: This teammate of Dhoni, Kohli could have been India’s fastest bowler but…

Arvey Malhotra suicide case: Sexual violence, homophobia inside India's most popular school chain? Know shocking details

Apple iPhone 12 gets massive discount on Flipkart ahead of Nothing Phone (2) India sale, over Rs 38,000 off

India's highest-paid 'item girl' charges Rs 5 crore per song, and it's not Malaika, Nora, Kareena, Katrina, or Tamannaah

Meet actress who faced discrimination at home, was banned from standing on terrace, picking up phone

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rs 35 per day to World Cup hero: This teammate of Dhoni, Kohli could have been India’s fastest bowler but…

Apple iPhone 12 gets massive discount on Flipkart ahead of Nothing Phone (2) India sale, over Rs 38,000 off

India's highest-paid 'item girl' charges Rs 5 crore per song, and it's not Malaika, Nora, Kareena, Katrina, or Tamannaah

7 highest-rated films of Bhumi Pednekar

7 must watch haunted shows on Netflix

Mahindra Thar rivals with best looks, engine 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Ranbir Kapoor to cameo in Aryan Khan's debut series, Swara Bhaskar announces pregnancy & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, June 6

Wrestlers Protest: Delhi Police imposes Section 144 at Jantar Mantar

“People won’t be swayed by Rajasthan govt’s false claims…” Rajasthan’s Deputy LoP slams Gehlot government

Meet actress who faced discrimination at home, was banned from standing on terrace, picking up phone

India's highest-paid 'item girl' charges Rs 5 crore per song, and it's not Malaika, Nora, Kareena, Katrina, or Tamannaah

This actor charged Rs 35 crore for 8-minute cameo, and it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Rajinikanth, Suriya, Vijay

HomeCricket

Cricket

Inside MS Dhoni’s luxury bike, car collection worth crores: Venkatesh Prasad gives sneak peek in viral video

Former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad gave a sneak peek inside MS Dhoni’s luxury car and bike collection inside his massive vehicle garage in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 08:57 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad recently posted a video on social media, where he can be seen standing alongside Mahendra Singh Dhoni in a now-viral video, where the two can be showcasing the luxury bike and car collection of the CSK skipper.

MS Dhoni is known to be a very big car and bike enthusiast, and his personal garage in Ranchi looks nothing less than an expensive bike showroom, with some of his most pricey and luxury vehicles on display. The same has been revealed by Venkatesh Prasad in a viral video posted on Twitter.

The former Indian pacer took to Twitter and said, “One of the craziest passion i (sic) have seen in a person. What a collection and what a man MSD is. A great achiever and an even more incredible person. This is a glimpse of his collection of bikes and cars in his Ranchi house. Just blown away by the man and his passion @msdhoni.”

Venkatesh Prasad can be heard feeling overwhelmed surrounded by the luxurious bike and car collection of MS Dhoni. When Sakshi Dhoni asks the pacer about how he is feeling, he said, “Bike Showroom ho sakta hai ye (this could be a bike showroom).”

MS Dhoni has a known passion for expensive and luxury bikes, dating back to his school days when he used to roam the streets of Ranchi with his friends on bikes. Now, Dhoni has a vehicle collection worth over Rs 15 crore.

Some of the most expensive and exquisite bikes in MS Dhoni’s garage are Confederate Hellcat X32, which is worth nearly Rs 60 lakh, Kawasaki Ninja H2 worth nearly Rs 38 lakh and a Harley Davidson, which is worth over Rs 22 lakh.

Apart from his passion for bikes, MS Dhoni also has some very expensive cars in his massive collection such as Hummer H2, Audi Q7, Rolls Royce Silver Shadow and many others, worth over Rs 10 crores.

READ | This police officer was once MS Dhoni's teammate, won World Cup for India

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Former Kerala CM and Congress leader Oommen Chandy dies at 79

Second Sawan Somwar: Foods to eat during the Shravan fast

Among world's highest-paid celebs, this singer has made Rs 20,000 crore in last 10 years, despite being dead for years

Kiara Advani reveals Sidharth Malhotra's advice on being trolled for 'certain scenes' in Satyaprem Ki Katha

Pankaj Tripathi's simplicity at airport wins internet, netizens say 'refreshing not to see brand ki dukaan...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE