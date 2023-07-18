Inside MS Dhoni’s luxury bike, car collection worth crores: Venkatesh Prasad gives sneak peek in viral video

Former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad gave a sneak peek inside MS Dhoni’s luxury car and bike collection inside his massive vehicle garage in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad recently posted a video on social media, where he can be seen standing alongside Mahendra Singh Dhoni in a now-viral video, where the two can be showcasing the luxury bike and car collection of the CSK skipper.

MS Dhoni is known to be a very big car and bike enthusiast, and his personal garage in Ranchi looks nothing less than an expensive bike showroom, with some of his most pricey and luxury vehicles on display. The same has been revealed by Venkatesh Prasad in a viral video posted on Twitter.

The former Indian pacer took to Twitter and said, “One of the craziest passion i (sic) have seen in a person. What a collection and what a man MSD is. A great achiever and an even more incredible person. This is a glimpse of his collection of bikes and cars in his Ranchi house. Just blown away by the man and his passion @msdhoni.”

Venkatesh Prasad can be heard feeling overwhelmed surrounded by the luxurious bike and car collection of MS Dhoni. When Sakshi Dhoni asks the pacer about how he is feeling, he said, “Bike Showroom ho sakta hai ye (this could be a bike showroom).”

MS Dhoni has a known passion for expensive and luxury bikes, dating back to his school days when he used to roam the streets of Ranchi with his friends on bikes. Now, Dhoni has a vehicle collection worth over Rs 15 crore.

Some of the most expensive and exquisite bikes in MS Dhoni’s garage are Confederate Hellcat X32, which is worth nearly Rs 60 lakh, Kawasaki Ninja H2 worth nearly Rs 38 lakh and a Harley Davidson, which is worth over Rs 22 lakh.

Apart from his passion for bikes, MS Dhoni also has some very expensive cars in his massive collection such as Hummer H2, Audi Q7, Rolls Royce Silver Shadow and many others, worth over Rs 10 crores.

