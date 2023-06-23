Headlines

This police officer was once MS Dhoni's teammate, won World Cup for India

The World Cup hero for India was also among the heroes on the frontline during the country's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 02:35 PM IST

The careers of cricketers, even World Cup winning stars, can take unusual turns. While we see most cricketers stay a part of the game as coach, administrator, commentator or pundit, several go into business. However, some take up unexpected professions. One such cricketer is Joginder Sharma, the hero of India’s memorable 2007 T20 World Cup victory.

Sharma bowled the crucial last over of the epic final versus Pakistan. He kept his nerve with India’s arch-rivals needing just 6 runs in the final four balls, taking the MS Dhoni-led side to a famous win. Sharma also won the Indian Premier League (IPL) alongside MS Dhoni. He played for CSK for 4 years.

The all-rounder then joined the police force of his home state Haryana. Sharma is currently a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP). The job was given to him by the Haryana Government after his heroics to make India the world champion after 24 years. Sharma had been at the frontline in India’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and was posted in Hisar.

The 2007 T20 World Cup final was Sharma’s final T20 match for India. After regularly featuring for Dhoni’s CSK between 2008 and 2012, Sharma quit IPL. For India, Sharma played 4 ODIs and 4 T20Is. He was a prolific first class cricket all-rounder taking 289 wickets and amassing 2689 runs. 

