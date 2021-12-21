Search icon
IND vs SA: Injury rules South African pacer Anrich Nortje out of Test series against India

No replacement will be brought in for the injured Anrich Nortje in the South African camp.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 21, 2021, 05:04 PM IST

As the first Test between India and South Africa is all set to begin on December 26 at Centurion, Proteas bowler, Anrich Nortje, has been ruled out of the three-match Test series, due to a persistent injury. 

"He has unfortunately not recovered adequately for the expected Test match bowling loads and is currently consulting with specialists to manage and advise on his recovery. No replacement will be brought in," CSA said in an official statement.

The Proteas have commenced their final preparation ahead of the first match starting on Boxing Day. It is the Test team's first series since their successful tour to the West Indies in July of this year, where they won the series two-nil.

The teams will be playing for vital, ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points. While Team India is placed fourth, this will be the start of the campaign for the Proteas in the current WTC cycle 2021-23.

 

(Inputs from ANI)

