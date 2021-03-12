Trending#

IND W vs SA W: Indian skipper Mithali Raj reaches 10,000 international runs in third ODI

Indian women's skipper Mithali Raj becomes the first Indian and second overall to score 10,000 runs in international cricket.


Mithali Raj

Indian skipper Mithali Raj reaches 10,000 international runs, but is dismissed soon after , Suprita Das Twitter

Karen Noronha

Updated: Mar 12, 2021, 11:34 AM IST

Indian women's skipper Mithali Raj, who started the day against South Africa with 9965 international runs, reached her 10,000th international run mark in the third ODI in Lucknow.

However, the happiness of reaching the milestone was shortlived as she was dismissed soon after. Anne Bosch got the lucky break after she bowled a low full toss to Mithali ( 36 in 50 balls, 5x4). The Indian captain chipped it straight to du Preez at midwicket. 

The skipper lost momentum almost instantly after reaching the milestone even as she looked absolutely set for a big one. 

Mithali Raj in international cricket - 10001 runs, ave 46.73

Tests: 663 runs, ave 51.00

ODIs: 6974 runs, ave 50.53

T20Is: 2364 runs, ave 37.52

Netizens too made sure to congratulate the legendary woman cricketer of India.

As for the clash, South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first. They were without their captain Sune Luus and Laura Wolvaardt was leading the side. 

Playing XI squad:

India: Mithali Raj (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav.

South Africa: Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Laura Wolvaardt (C), Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Nondumiso Shangase, Lizelle Lee, Anneke Bosch, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune.