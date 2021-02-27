Headlines

Cricket

Cricket

Mithali Raj to lead in ODIs, Harmanpreet in T20Is as BCCI name strong squads for South Africa series

After a gap of 364 days, Indian women will be finally playing international cricket, featuring in 5 ODI and 3 T20I home series against South Africa

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 27, 2021, 02:38 PM IST

The BCCI on Saturday announced the squads for the five-match ODI and three-match T20I series against South Africa at home starting next week. The Indian women's cricket after delays and postponements of several tours, will finally get back on to the field after almost a gap of one year.

The Indian women last played an international game on International Women's Day, March 8, last year, which was the historic ICC Women's T20 World Cup final against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). After many changes in venues and quarantine requirements, the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association, Lucknow confirmed that they will be hosting the India vs South Africa series from the first week of March.

While announcing the squads, the BCCI also confirmed the dates and the venue of the tour. A BCCI release said, "The All-India Women’s Selection Committee has picked the squads for India Women’s upcoming Paytm ODI and T20I series against South Africa Women. The series will comprise 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is and will be played at Lucknow’s Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana International Stadium."

Wicket-keeper Sushma Verma returns in both the squads, while Mithali Raj will be leading the side in the ODIs and Harmanpreet will be leading the team in the shortest format of the game.

Squads

India Women’s squad for ODI series: Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), D. Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Swetha Verma (wicket-keeper), Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, C. Prathyusha, Monica Patel 

India Women’s T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Nuzhat Parveen (wicket-keeper), Ayushi Soni, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, C. Prathyusha, Simran Dil Bahadur

Schedule

1st ODI - March 7 

2nd ODI - March 9

3rd ODI - March 12

4th ODI - March 14

5th ODI - March 17

 

1st T20I - March 20

2nd T20I - March 21

3rd T20I - March 23

Note: All matches will be played in Lucknow.

