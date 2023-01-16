India vs Sri Lanka: List of records broken by Virat Kohli in 3rd ODI and it involves Sachin Tendulkar's record too

File photo

Former India skipper Virat Kohli continued his superb form with the bat and scored an unbeaten 166 in the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday (January 15).

Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first. Rohit and Shubman Gill provided a solid start to India and added 95 runs for the first wicket. Rohit was dismissed in the 16th over and then Kohli came out to bat.

Kohli batted superbly to score century in 85 balls and then decided to up the ante. Riding high on Kohli's batting effort, India posted a mammoth total of 90/5 in their allotted 50 overs. In reply, Sri Lanka were bundled out for only 73 runs. This is India’s biggest win (in terms of runs) in ODI ever.

During his unbeaten knock, Kohli broke many records. Here’s the list of five records broken by Kohli in Thiruvananthapuram.

1. Kohli becomes top-five run-getters in ODI history

Before the start of the third ODI, Kohli needed just 63 runs to surpass Mahela Jayawardene's ODI run-tally of 12,650. With his unbeaten ton, Kohli went past the Sri Lankan legend to become the fifth-highest run-getter in one-day international history.

In 259 ODI innings, Kohli has now scored 12,754 runs at an average of 58.2 and at a strike rate of 93.7.

2. Kohli becomes fastest batsman to hit 74 international centuries

Kohli has now scored 74 international centuries and is now only behind legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who has hit 100 hundreds during his career.

Notably, Tendulkar took 556 innings to make 74 international tons, while Kohli has achieved the feat in only 543 innings.

3. Kohli smashed the fastest ODI 150 in India

Kohli went on offensive after reaching his century and took only 21 balls to reach 100 to 150.

Kohli reached his 150 in 106 balls thus smashing the fastest ODI 150 on Indian soil.

4. Kohli becomes first batsman to score 10 ODI centuries against a single team

The third ODI in Thiruvananthapuram was Kohli's 50th one-day appearance against Sri Lanka and the Indian batting star made the memorable by scoring an unbeaten 166. This was Kohli's tenth ODI ton against Sri Lanka.

5. Kohli has now the most unbeaten hundreds in ODIs

Kohli broke another record of Sachin Tendulkar during his brilliant knock against Sri Lanka as he has now scored the most unbeaten hundreds in ODI cricket.

Tendulkar scored 15 unbeaten ODI centuries during his career, while Kohli has now 16 unbeaten tons against his name.