India vs Leicestershire: Did Virat Kohli try to emulate Joe Root's bat-balancing act?

India vs Leicestershire: Virat Kohli tried to pull off Joe Root's magic trick

All the eyes were on Virat Kohli as the former Indian skipper drew a loud cheer from fans at the Uptonsteel County Ground in Leicester as Rohit Sharma's Team India faced off against Leicestershire Foxes in a four-day practice match before taking on England.

The Men in Blue will face off against the Three Lions for a one-off Test match, the rescheduled fifth Test which was due to be played last year, but had to be postponed due to a covid scare in the Indian camp.

In order to acclimatise well to the English conditions, India faced off against the Foxes and it was Kohli who once again hogged the limelight.

The 33-year-old came out to bat early, but stayed in the middle for quite a while, showing fans his famous cover drive and a variety of shots, but that wasn't the only thing which wooed his fans. Kohli appeared to play around with his bat, which reminded fans of a magic trick that England batsman Joe Root pulled off recently.

During England's first Test against New Zealand, the former skipper appeared to make his bat stand upright, all on its own. The astonishing thing is that the whole incident was caught on camera and netizens could not believe how Root pulled off the sorcery.

From the looks of it, Kohli too was trying to pull off a Joe Root magic trick against Leicestershire, but his bat leaned back towards the legendary batter, as soon as he left the grip.

Here's a viral video of the incident:

After Joe roots magic which was seen on the pitch by balancing the bat @imVkohli trying the same pic.twitter.com/TUZpAUJSA1 — Yashwanth (@bittuyash18) June 23, 2022

Unfortunately for Kohli, his inning was cut short by Roman Walker after the former Indian skipper had scored 33 runs. Earlier at Tea, India were 175 for seven courtesy of Walker's fifer.