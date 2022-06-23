India vs Leicestershire: Team India get grand welcome with desi flavor in Leicester, watch video

India vs Leicestershire: Rohit Sharma and Co given desi style welcome

Team India will be preparing for the upcoming rescheduled fifth Test against England by taking on Leicestershire in a warmup game on Thursday. Before the match got underway, Rohit Sharma's men were given a grand welcome in Leicester.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on their official Twitter handle which showed the Men in Blue getting a welcome with 'Dhol' and music as the players made their way onto the field.

Some dancers dressed in traditional Indian clothes were standing just beside the place from where the players made their way onto the pitch and the dancers were grooving to music from the 'Dhol'.

The whole atmosphere in the stadium felt very 'desi' as the Indian team came out on the pitch, with some dancers also holding Indian flags and flags of the Leicestershire Foxes as well.

Sharing the video on Twitter, BCCI wrote, "That is some welcome for a practice game. Leicester is buzzing," along with the hashtag #TeamIndia.

You can check out the video below:

That is some welcome for a practice game. Leicester is buzzing. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/uI5R6mafFV — BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2022

Meanwhile talking about the match, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first. Interestingly, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara were playing for Leicestershire but were dressed in Indian jerseys.

The visitors didn't get off to a good start as Shubman Gill perished after scoring 21 runs, and soon he was followed into the dugout by skipper Rohit, who was dismissed for 25.

Hanuma Vihari was also sent packing after India crossed the 50-run mark, and Shreyas Iyer was dismissed by Krishna as Leicestershire reduced India to 55/4.