India all-rounder Axar Patel marries girlfriend Meha Patel, wedding videos are viral

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel tied the knot with girlfriend Meha Patel in a vibrant traditional ceremony on Thursday (January 26). The southpaw got married to his dietician fiance in Vadodara, Gujarat.

The 29-year-old cricketer was left out of team India’s New Zealand limited overs series due to personal commitments. The couple had their Mehendi Ceremony and pre-wedding celebrations on Wednesday (January 25).

Axar and Meha got engaged back in January 2022 after reportedly seeing each other for a long time. Axar’s wife Meha is a dietician and nutritionist by profession. Meha is quite active on social media and regularly shares moments from her life on Instagram.

She also posted several updates from festivities in the run up to the marriage. She loves travelling and has shared visuals from trips to exotic locales like Goa, Scotland and Dubai. She reportedly owns a two-year old dog named Gucci.

Axar’s wedding follows the high-profile celebrity wedding of star batter KL Rahul with actress and starchild Athiya Shetty. The couple tied the knot on January 23rd at Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala.

