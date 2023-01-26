Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

India all-rounder Axar Patel marries girlfriend Meha Patel, wedding videos are viral

Axar Patel and wife Meha got engaged back in January 2022 after reportedly seeing each other for a long time.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 11:00 PM IST

India all-rounder Axar Patel marries girlfriend Meha Patel, wedding videos are viral
Axar and Meha Patel | Photo: Instagram

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel tied the knot with girlfriend Meha Patel in a vibrant traditional ceremony on Thursday (January 26). The southpaw got married to his dietician fiance in Vadodara, Gujarat. 

The 29-year-old cricketer was left out of team India’s New Zealand limited overs series due to personal commitments. The couple had their Mehendi Ceremony and pre-wedding celebrations on Wednesday (January 25). 

 

 

Axar and Meha got engaged back in January 2022 after reportedly seeing each other for a long time. Axar’s wife Meha is a dietician and nutritionist by profession. Meha is quite active on social media and regularly shares moments from her life on Instagram.

 

 

She also posted several updates from festivities in the run up to the marriage. She loves travelling and has shared visuals from trips to exotic locales like Goa, Scotland and Dubai. She reportedly owns a two-year old dog named Gucci. 

Axar’s wedding follows the high-profile celebrity wedding of star batter KL Rahul with actress and starchild Athiya Shetty. The couple tied the knot on January 23rd at Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala.

READ | KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's families rubbish reports of newlyweds receiving expensive gifts at their wedding

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Khushi Kapoor's unbelievable transformation from teenager to glamorous diva is surreal and inspirational, see pics
Who is Delphine Arnault, daughter of world’s richest man and new boss of Dior?
Seductive dance with Ianaya Sultana to Anshu Reddy's feet licking: 5 times RGV proved why he 'hate to be loved'
From golden swimsuit to yellow monokini: Here's the prices of Deepika Padukone's stunning bikinis from Pathaan
Viral Photos of the Day: Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde promote Cirkus
Speed Reads
More
First-image
PM Modi to conduct Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 tomorrow: Know how to watch entire session online
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.