IND W vs NZ W ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch India vs New Zealand live in India

After beating Pakistan in their opening encounter at the ICC Women's World Cup 2022, India Women's team will be raring to go against New Zealand women's cricket team on Thursday.

The White Ferns lost their opening World Cup game against West Indies by 3 runs but having defeated India 4-1 in a recently concluded ODI series, the host nation can breathe a little easy.

For the Indian eves, it will be a chance at retribution, although Mithali Raj and co will hope their batsmen can rise to the occasion. It was the all-rounders who bailed India out against Pakistan, but New Zealand will be a different challenge altogether.

Here is all you need to know about India Women vs New Zealand Women:

When and what time will the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs New Zealand Women start?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs New Zealand Women will be played on March 10 (Thursday) at 06:30 AM IST.

READ| IND W vs NZ W, ICC World Cup 2022 preview: Indian eves out to take revenge against New Zealand

Where will the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs New Zealand Women take place?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs New Zealand Women will be held at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Which channel will telecast the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs New Zealand Women​ in India?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs New Zealand Women will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs New Zealand Women in India?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs New Zealand Women will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

READ| Women's World Cup 2022: Team India ace Jhulan Goswami on the cusp of surpassing THIS massive feat

Squads:

India Women: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav. Standby Players: S Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur.

New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine (c), Amy Satterthwaite(vc), Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Frankie Mackay, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu