'Yamuna ji reclaims its course': Old illustrations gain viral attention as Delhi grapples with flood

Chandrayaan-3, India's 3rd moon mission successfully launched, watch thrilling video

'Alvida Jaisalmer': IAS Tina Dabi embarks on maternity leave, shares heartwarming post

Kaala Paani: Ashutosh Gowariker to make OTT debut — But not as a director or producer: Details inside

Watch: Tiger Zinda Hai actor Gavie Chahal wades through flood waters in Punjab to provide food, aid to affected people

Cricket

cricket

IND-W vs ENG-W: Jhulan Goswami achieves another HISTORIC milestone in Women's World Cup

India Women's team pacer Jhulan Goswami surpassed yet another historic milestone during the Indian eves' World Cup game against England.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 16, 2022, 01:18 PM IST

Jhulan Goswami loves a record. The veteran Indian pacer has managed to surpass yet another historic milestone during India's World Cup encounter against England. Goswami has become the first-ever Women's bowler to take 250 wickets in ODI cricket history. 

As the speedster trapped England opener Tammy Beaumont leg-before, Goswami etched her name in the history books, becoming the first women's cricketer to inflict 250 dismissals during the Women's World Cup clash between Team India and England. 

As far as this particular record is concerned, Goswami can rest assured that her achievement won't be surpassed anytime soon as she is way ahead of the chasing pack. 

READ| Women's World Cup 2022: Team India ace Jhulan Goswami achieves massive historical feat

Behind the Indian bowler, Australia's Cathryn Fitzpatrick and West Indies’ Anisa Mohamme dare tied currently with 180 wickets each. The pair are followed by South Africa’s Shabnim Ismail who was 168 dismissals to her name, while England’s Katherine Brunt comes next with 164 scalps. 

Talking about Jhulan Goswami, the veteran pacer earlier surpassed another huge milestone by overtaking Australia’s Lyn Fullston to become the bowler with most wickets in the Women's World Cup history at 40 dismissals. 

Despite her heroics, collectively, India underwhelmed against England as the Lionesses registered a four-wicket win over the Indian eves to pick up their first win at this year's World Cup. 

READ| 'ICC have enough budget': Watch Smriti Mandhana's heartwarming gesture for Harmanpreet Kaur

Mithali Raj and Co batted first but English bowler Charlie Dean (4/23) ripped through the India top-order and restricted them to a total of 134 runs, which the defending champions achieved with relative ease, thanks to skipper Heather Knight's unbeaten 53 off 72 deliveries. 

This was India's second loss at the ongoing World Cup, having gone down against New Zealand earlier, but they also have two wins on the board, against West Indies and Pakistan. 

