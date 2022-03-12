'ICC have enough budget': Watch Smriti Mandhana's heartwarming gesture for Harmanpreet Kaur

India women's cricket team bounced back to winning ways after they conquered West Indies by 155 runs. Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana's centuries propelled India to a huge total of 317 runs, which they were able to defend pretty easily.

West Indies got off to a flyer, but could only muster up 162 runs, thereby handing a huge win to the Indian eves.

After the match, Smriti Mandhana, who had scored 123 runs was rewarded with the 'Player of the Match' award, which she chose to share with her compatriot Haramanpreet Kaur who had struck 109 runs in 107 deliveries.

Mandhana even had a cheeky response as she said that 'ICC had enough budget to give Kaur the trophy' as well.

Speaking in the post-match press conference she said, "I think we both contributed equally for us to score 300. It is good to share the trophy. As a batter we prefer both, if the toss does not go your way, in chasing it is very important to get the momentum. I'm sure the ICC will be giving another trophy, they have enough budget."

Talking about the match, West Indies had won both of their previous games at the Women's World Cup, while India suffered a 62-run defeat at the hands of New Zealand in their previous encounter.

The big win over West Indies on Saturday would help boost India's run rate as they face another stiff challenge in defending champions England on March 16.