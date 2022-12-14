IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, weather and pitch report of Brabourne Stadium

IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I

After a thrilling second game on Sunday, the hosts leveled the series 1-1. India won the Super Over after both sides scored 187 runs in their respective 20 overs. India Women now have their eyes set on taking a 2-1 lead after suffering a significant loss in game one.

Smirti Mandhana was the game's standout on Sunday, scoring 13 runs off the final three balls of the Super Over after hitting 79 runs in the main game. Mandhana and Shafali Verma added 76 runs in 9.4 overs for the first wicket, and both batsmen are looking forward to playing on the fast Brabourne Stadium pitch.

The visitors, who appeared unaffected during their 20 over with the bat on Sunday, are still perplexed as to how they were able to lose the match. They were a bit erratic with the ball and gave India Women hope when they ought to have been ending the game. In this game, Australia Women will try to be more ruthless.

After being dismissed for 37 and 25 in the first two games of the series, skipper Alyssa Healy will be seeking to improve in this game. Beth Mooney has hit 171 runs without getting out, including 13 fours in her 82-run outing on Sunday.

Heather Graham and Alana King were the only two Australian bowlers to earn significant credit in the second game, with Graham standing out with figures of 3-22. Megan Schutt's form is concerning, since she has an 0-43 record in both matches. Spinner Jess Jonassen has been forced to return home due to an injury.

Match Details

India Women vs Australia Women, 3rd T20I

Date & Time: December 14, 7:00 PM

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network

Pitch Report

The pitch at Brabourne will be a batting heaven. This pitch will provide little assistance to bowlers. Because of the dew effect, chasing will be the preferable option.

Weather Report

The weather prediction for Mumbai on match day is not promising. There is a probability of rain, although it is unlikely that the game may be cancelled.

Predicted Playing XIs

IND-W: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur Singh

AUS-W: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

READ| IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh power India to series equaliser after thrilling Super Over