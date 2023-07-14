IND vs WI: West Indies used 9 bowlers to attack Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli

At the end of Day 2, team India is 312/2 after 113 overs. This is team India’s first test match after the crushing defeat against Australia in World Test Championship final.

India vs West Indies test match is a delight for Indian fans as the team is effortlessly dominating the Windies in their home ground. India currently have a lead of 162 runs over the West Indies with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal having his dream debut. The young Indian batsman has already breached several milestones in his first innings for the Indian cricket team. Yashasvi Jaiswal is about to cross the 150 runs mark and to reach this point, he was backed by Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and ace batsman Virat Kohli. Although the Indian players’ batting may look effortless, it is worth noting that the West Indies used 9 bowlers to slow down the Indian lineup. Tagenarine Chanderpaul and wicket keeper Joshua Da Silva are the only two players in the West Indies side who haven’t bowled an over against India yet.

A side using 9 bowlers in an international match is a rare sight. In the first match of the series, the West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and chose to bat first. The key Indian spinner Ashwin and Jadeja helped India to restrict the Windies lineup at the score of 150. Ravichandran Ashwin got his 33rd fifer, while Jadeja got 3 wickets. Shardul Thakur and Siraj were also able to secure a wicket each.

