IND vs WI: West Indies used 9 bowlers to attack Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli

Headlines

Indian gamers can now enjoy Google Play Games on PC, beta available in Hindi too

Biggest box office flop in Indian cinema lost Rs 170 crore, and it's not Adipurush, Laal Singh Chaddha, Shamshera, RaOne

Deepa Sahi opens up on controversial lovemaking scene with Shah Rukh Khan in Maya Memsaab: ‘What I liked is that he…’

Hrithik Roshan honours his grandfather’s ‘immortal legacy’ with this song

Bihar: Restaurant fined Rs 3,500 for serving special masala dosa without sambar, details inside

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Biggest box office flop in Indian cinema lost Rs 170 crore, and it's not Adipurush, Laal Singh Chaddha, Shamshera, RaOne

Deepa Sahi opens up on controversial lovemaking scene with Shah Rukh Khan in Maya Memsaab: ‘What I liked is that he…’

Delhi Floods: Waterlogging Persists In Yamuna’s Adjoining Areas, Commuters Face Difficulties

Diabetes: 10 edible seeds that prevent blood sugar spike

Best superfoods to cure Vitamin A deficiency

Shiv Nadar: Expensive things owned by billionaire

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films

Unity shines at new Parliament inauguration, multi-faith prayers held at the grand ceremony

Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Draft Ready: Live-In To Marriage, Kids & Divorce | Highlights

DNA: Who will be the 'king' of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah or Shivakumar?

After Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, this female star to headline her own film in YRF Spy Universe

Deepa Sahi opens up on controversial lovemaking scene with Shah Rukh Khan in Maya Memsaab: ‘What I liked is that he…’

Mahesh Babu’s 11-year-old daughter Sitara charged Rs 1 crore for jewellery ad? Here’s what we know

HomeCricket

bollywood

IND vs WI: West Indies used 9 bowlers to attack Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli

At the end of Day 2, team India is 312/2 after 113 overs. This is team India’s first test match after the crushing defeat against Australia in World Test Championship final.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 11:13 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India vs West Indies test match is a delight for Indian fans as the team is effortlessly dominating the Windies in their home ground. India currently have a lead of 162 runs over the West Indies with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal having his dream debut. The young Indian batsman has already breached several milestones in his first innings for the Indian cricket team. Yashasvi Jaiswal is about to cross the 150 runs mark and to reach this point, he was backed by Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and ace batsman Virat Kohli. Although the Indian players’ batting may look effortless, it is worth noting that the West Indies used 9 bowlers to slow down the Indian lineup. Tagenarine Chanderpaul and wicket keeper Joshua Da Silva are the only two players in the West Indies side who haven’t bowled an over against India yet.

A side using 9 bowlers in an international match is a rare sight. In the first match of the series, the West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and chose to bat first. The key Indian spinner Ashwin and Jadeja helped India to restrict the Windies lineup at the score of 150. Ravichandran Ashwin got his 33rd fifer, while Jadeja got 3 wickets. Shardul Thakur and Siraj were also able to secure a wicket each.

At the end of Day 2, team India is 312/2 after 113 overs. This is team India’s first test match after the crushing defeat against Australia in World Test Championship final.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi visit: France likely to use India's UPI payment system, first European giant to so, full details

Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu drop major hint about taking a break? See post

China beats SpaceX, launches world's first methane-powered rocket

This superstar holds unwanted record of not winning a single Filmfare Award for Best Actress, after 7 nominations

NCR flood update: After Delhi, Yamuna water enters Noida; 2 feet water submerges sectors, streets

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE