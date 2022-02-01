Good news! West Bengal government allows in-stadium spectators at Eden Gardens for T20I series vs West Indies

The West Bengal government has given its nod to have 75 per cent crowd attendance for the upcoming three-match T20I series between India and West Indies.

All the three T20Is will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

"We are thankful to the honourable Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, chief secretary and Government of West Bengal for announcing the resumption of sporting activities as well as for allowing 75 per cent of the capacity of spectators back to the stadium," CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said in a statement.

"We feel that it will give a fresh lease of life to the sportspersons of the state. After the New Zealand T20I last year, this time too, CAB is confident that it will be able to successfully host the three T20Is against the West Indies in a similar manner," he added.

Team India is set to play three ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad from February 6 followed by the T20I series at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata from February 16.

The CAB president also said the board is also looking forward to resuming local cricket tournaments at the earliest following COVID guidelines and protocols.

"In fact, CAB has taken proactive steps to vaccinate all the players above the age of 15 years who would be participating in the CAB Leagues," said Avishek Dalmiya.

"In this regard, it may not be out of place to mention that CAB had already organized onsite vaccination camp at Eden Gardens recently where first doses of vaccines were given to players in the age bracket of 15 to 18," he added.

CAB is set to organize another camp so that such players can avail the second dose as well before the commencement of the league.