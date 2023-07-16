Headlines

IND vs WI: Factors that could jeopardize India's world No. 1 Test ranking despite a 2-0 win over West Indies

Congress says it will not support Centre's Delhi ordinance, AAP calls it positive development

'Should be given opportunity...': Anil Kumble backs inclusion of this leg-spinner in India's Test team

IND vs WI: Factors that could jeopardize India's world No. 1 Test ranking despite a 2-0 win over West Indies

The econd and final Test match between India and West Indies is scheduled to take place from July 20th at the prestigious Queens Park Oval in Port of Spain.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 04:07 PM IST

India convincingly defeated West Indies by an innings and 141 runs on Day 3 of the first Test in the two-match series. Led by Rohit Sharma, the Indian team dominated the hosts, with debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal delivering an impressive knock of 171 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin also made a significant impact, taking an impressive total of 12 wickets. The second and final Test is scheduled to begin on July 20, with India being considered the favorites.

Currently, Team India holds the top position in the ICC Test team rankings, with a rating of 121. Australia follows closely behind at number two with 116 points. The Australian team, led by Pat Cummins, is currently engaged in the ongoing Ashes series against England and has the opportunity to surpass India and claim the top spot. Despite their current success, India's position at the top is not guaranteed, even if they secure a 2-0 victory against West Indies.

Here's how the different scenarios can play out:

India beat West Indies 1-0

If the second Test between India and West Indies ends in a draw, Australia must secure victory in the Ashes with a minimum margin of 3-1.

India beat West Indies 2-0

Australia is currently leading the five-match series against England with a score of 2-1. However, if India manages to defeat West Indies by a margin of 2-0, Australia will be required to secure a minimum margin of 4-1 in order to win the Ashes. The highly anticipated third Ashes Test is scheduled to commence on July 19th in Manchester.

India vs West Indies ends at 1-1

The team led by Pat Cummins will have two opportunities to secure the top position in the event that India loses the second Test against West Indies.

1. Firstly, if the final two Tests of the Ashes conclude in draws and Australia triumphs with a 2-1 series victory.

2. Secondly, if Australia manages to win the five-match Test series with a score of 3-2.

