Cricket

'Should be given opportunity...': Anil Kumble backs inclusion of this leg-spinner in India's Test team

Former India spinner Anil Kumble lauded Team India for their remarkable victory and suggested that the team should contemplate including la eg-spinner in similar conditions.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 03:16 PM IST

India convincingly defeated West Indies by an innings and a staggering 141 runs in the first Test of their two-match series on Saturday. The visitors displayed an exceptional performance, with debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal amassing an impressive 171 runs, while star all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin claimed an astounding 12 wickets. 

Throughout the match, the spinners held the upper hand, capitalizing on the spin-friendly pitch at Windsor Park in Roseau. Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, the Indian spinners, collectively secured 17 wickets, while West Indies spinners managed to scalp three out of the five Indian wickets.

Former India spinner Anil Kumble lauded Team India for their remarkable victory and suggested that the team should contemplate including leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav in similar conditions.

"He should definitely be there because he is a very good bowler. Leg-spinners are very attacking bowlers and it is also difficult at times, they concede runs as well but you need to take a leg-spinner along with you and groom him, and whenever you get a chance, he should be given an opportunity," said Kumble on JioCinema.

"Kuldeep Yadav is a very good spinner for Test matches. He has given very good performances whenever he has got a chance as well. There are a lot of wrist spinners in white-ball formats. We are not getting to see them much in Test matches," he added.

Kumble further praised the spin duo of Ashwin and Jadeja, highlighting their exceptional performances. He also acknowledged the valuable contributions made by the all-rounder Axar Patel. Furthermore, he emphasized the importance of including the talented 28-year-old Kuldeep in the longest format of the game.

"Ashwin and Jadeja are doing a very good job for the Indian team currently. Both are high-quality spin bowlers. The third spinner is also Axar Patel, he has done extremely well whenever he has got an opportunity. As I said, Kuldeep Yadav should also be kept alongside them and played whenever you get a chance," said Kumble.

Kuldeep Yadav has not been included in the Test squad for the upcoming series against West Indies. His last appearance in the longest format was against Bangladesh in December 2022. However, he has been selected for the One Day International (ODI) squad to face West Indies.

The highly anticipated second Test match between India and West Indies is scheduled to commence on July 20 at the Queens Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

