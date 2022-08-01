IND vs WI 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav wears Arshdeep's jersey after delay due to 'crucial luggage'

Suryakumar Yadav spotted wearing Arshdeep Singh's jersey

During the second T20I between India and West Indies, Suryakumar Yadav was spotted wearing Arshdeep Singh's jersey. This, after the match had been delayed by 3 hours earlier on Monday, because of a delay in the arrival of 'crucial team luggage.'

This wasn't the first time an Indian player was spotted wearing a jersey of his teammate, as fans had earlier spotted Deepak Hooda wearing Prasidh Krishna's jersey during the ODI series. Hooda was spotted wearing a taped jersey, with a hidden name during the second ODI.

Fans speculated that Hooda might have been wearing Krishna's jersey as the number '24' was earlier donned by the latter in the previous match.

Similarly, Suryakumar was spotted wearing Arshdeep Singh's jersey as he came out to bat during the second T20I on Monday. This, after Team India skipper Rohit Sharma had been dismissed early on a golden duck.

Check how Twitter reacted:

Suryakumar Yadav comes to bat wearing Arshdeep's jersey



Luggage and Kit delay atrocities#WIvsIND August 1, 2022

Suryakumar played like Arshdeep Singh in Arshdeep's Jersey. — V I J A Y (@its_VijayCric) August 1, 2022

Meanwhile, the match was originally slated to begin at 8 pm IST on Monday. It began three hours late, as confirmed by the board.

"Due to circumstances beyond CWI's control, there have been significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad."

The West Indies however got off to a spectacular start in the game as they reduced India to 69/4 after 9 overs.