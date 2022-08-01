Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs WI 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav wears Arshdeep's jersey after delay due to 'crucial luggage'

Team India batsman Suryakumar Yadav was spotted wearing Arshdeep Singh's jersey during the 2nd T20I between India and West Indies.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 11:51 PM IST

IND vs WI 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav wears Arshdeep's jersey after delay due to 'crucial luggage'
Suryakumar Yadav spotted wearing Arshdeep Singh's jersey

During the second T20I between India and West Indies, Suryakumar Yadav was spotted wearing Arshdeep Singh's jersey. This, after the match had been delayed by 3 hours earlier on Monday, because of a delay in the arrival of 'crucial team luggage.'

This wasn't the first time an Indian player was spotted wearing a jersey of his teammate, as fans had earlier spotted Deepak Hooda wearing Prasidh Krishna's jersey during the ODI series. Hooda was spotted wearing a taped jersey, with a hidden name during the second ODI. 

Fans speculated that Hooda might have been wearing Krishna's jersey as the number '24' was earlier donned by the latter in the previous match. 

READ| 'Budget kum hai kya': Fans spot Deepak Hooda wearing Prasidh Krishna's jersey, see best reactions

Similarly, Suryakumar was spotted wearing Arshdeep Singh's jersey as he came out to bat during the second T20I on Monday. This, after Team India skipper Rohit Sharma had been dismissed early on a golden duck. 

Check how Twitter reacted:

Meanwhile, the match was originally slated to begin at 8 pm IST on Monday. It began three hours late, as confirmed by the board.

"Due to circumstances beyond CWI's control, there have been significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad."

READ| 'Possibility of hand cricket?': Delay in IND vs WI 2nd T20I sparks hilarious reactions on Twitter

The West Indies however got off to a spectacular start in the game as they reduced India to 69/4 after 9 overs. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Imran Khan's Instagram account hacked? Former Pak PM is posting about crypto giveaways and Elon Musk
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.