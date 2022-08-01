Headlines

Kangana Ranaut reacts to her film Thalaivii not winning anything at 69th National Film Awards

Saba Azad talks about relationship with Hrithik Roshan, says 'it's nobody's business'

Chandrayaan-3 landing: Despite tense bilateral ties, ISRO’s mission lands on front page of Pakistani newspapers

'If Babuji was around...': Emotional Pankaj Tripathi reacts to National Award win for Mimi, dedicates it to late father

This bowler was most feared by Sachin Tendulkar, holds record for dismissing him most times; not Muralitharan, Warne

69th National Film Awards winners: RRR, Gangubai dominate; Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, Alia triumph

10 worst foods to eat in gout

Kadaisi Vivasayi, Uppena, Home: Where to watch Hidden Gems that won big at 69th National Awards

10 health benefits of banana flower

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Complete Timeline of Chandrayaan 3 Mission: Key Milestones and Launch-To-Land Journey in 60 seconds

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Prepares For Game against Pakistan, Dominates Yo-Yo Test with 17.2 Score

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

IND vs WI 2nd T20I: India West Indies match delayed by 2 hours due to THIS reason

The second T20I between India and West Indies in St Kitts was originally scheduled to start from 8 PM according to Indian Standard Time.

DNA Web Team

Aug 02, 2022

The second T20I between India and West Indies in St Kitts on Monday has been delayed by 2 hours. Originally the match was scheduled to begin at 8 PM, according to Indian Standard time, however, there has been a delay of 2 hours. 

As per reliable cricket journalist CricCrazyJohns, the luggage of the Indian team arrived late and thus, the match will now start at 10:00 PM IST. 

Team India currently have a 1-0 lead over their opponents, thanks to some brilliant performances in the previous match, by captain Rohit Sharma himself, who scored 64 in 44 balls. Suryakumar Yadav also scored 24 runs, but it was Dinesh Karthik's late flourish which helped India to a total of 190/6. 

READ| IND vs WI 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs West Indies 2nd T20I in St Kitts

In reply, the West Indies could only muster up a score of 122/8 in their respective 20 overs, with Indian bowlers Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh all bagging two wickets each. 

Earlier, India had defeated their Caribbean hosts 3-0 in the ODI series, with Shikhar Dhawan, and Shubman Gill playing crucial roles in the series win. 

As per reports, the fourth and fifth T20I of the series are also facing uncertainty, because the matches were originally slated to be played in Florida, USA, however, neither West Indies nor Team India players have received their visas so far. 

