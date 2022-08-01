IND vs WI 2nd T20I: India West Indies match delayed by 2 hours due to THIS reason

The second T20I between India and West Indies in St Kitts was originally scheduled to start from 8 PM according to Indian Standard Time.

The second T20I between India and West Indies in St Kitts on Monday has been delayed by 2 hours. Originally the match was scheduled to begin at 8 PM, according to Indian Standard time, however, there has been a delay of 2 hours.

As per reliable cricket journalist CricCrazyJohns, the luggage of the Indian team arrived late and thus, the match will now start at 10:00 PM IST.

The second T20 between India vs West Indies starts at 10 pm IST today. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 1, 2022

Team India currently have a 1-0 lead over their opponents, thanks to some brilliant performances in the previous match, by captain Rohit Sharma himself, who scored 64 in 44 balls. Suryakumar Yadav also scored 24 runs, but it was Dinesh Karthik's late flourish which helped India to a total of 190/6.

In reply, the West Indies could only muster up a score of 122/8 in their respective 20 overs, with Indian bowlers Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh all bagging two wickets each.

Earlier, India had defeated their Caribbean hosts 3-0 in the ODI series, with Shikhar Dhawan, and Shubman Gill playing crucial roles in the series win.

As per reports, the fourth and fifth T20I of the series are also facing uncertainty, because the matches were originally slated to be played in Florida, USA, however, neither West Indies nor Team India players have received their visas so far.