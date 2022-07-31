IND vs WI 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs West Indies 2nd T20I in St Kitts

Rohit Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrate during IND vs WI 1st T20I

After beating West Indies by 68 runs in the first T20I, Team India will be looking to keep the momentum going in the second fixture of the series in St Kitts on Monday. Rohit Sharma's side were ruthless in the previous match on Friday, as Dinesh Karthik's masterclass guided them to yet another finish.

Karthik scored an unbeaten 41 in just 19 balls, followed by a captain's knock from Rohit, who scored 64 in 44 balls. Suryakumar Yadav also scored 24 runs, but it was Karthik's late flourish which helped India to a total of 190/6.

In reply, the West Indies could only score 122/8 in their respective 20 overs, with Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh all bagging two wickets each.

The hosts will hope that the second T20I will be a lot more even affair, as they try to force a comeback in the five-match series, while India will hope to continue their recent dominance over the Caribbean side.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs West Indies - 2nd T20I

IND vs WI Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs West Indies

India vs West Indies My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Shimron Hetmyer, Rohit Sharma (c), Kyle Mayers

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (vc)

Bowlers: Obed McCoy, Alzarri Joseph, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akeal Hosein

IND vs WI 2nd T20I Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh

IND vs WI 2nd T20I My Dream11 team

Dinesh Karthik, Suryakumar Yadav, Shimron Hetmyer, Rohit Sharma (c), Kyle Mayers, Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Obed McCoy, Alzarri Joseph, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akeal Hosein

India vs West Indies match Details

The match begins at 08:00 PM PM IST and will take place in Warner Park at St Kitt's on Monday, August 1. The match can be live-streamed on the Fancode app and it will be broadcasted on the DD Sports channel in India.