Cricket

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav shine as India beat West Indies by 5 wickets

The Indian bowlers were in scintillating form, wreaking havoc on the West Indian batting lineup.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 11:24 PM IST

Ishan Kishan showcased his brilliance with a stunning half-century, leading India to a resounding victory over West Indies by five wickets in the first ODI of the thrilling three-match series at the iconic Kensington Oval in Barbados. The Windies, struggling to find their footing, were dismissed for a mere 114 runs.

The Indian bowlers were in scintillating form, wreaking havoc on the West Indian batting lineup. Kuldeep Yadav proved to be a formidable force, claiming the crucial wickets of Shai Hope, Dominic Drakes, Jayden Seales, and Yannic Cariah. Ravindra Jadeja, not to be outdone, swiftly dismissed Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, and Rovman Powell, leaving the opposition reeling.

Shardul Thakur, with his impeccable accuracy, shattered the stumps of Brandon King, while debutant Mukesh Kumar showcased his talent by dismissing Alick Athanaze. Hardik Pandya, known for his explosive abilities, snatched the wicket of Kyle Mayers, further tightening India's grip on the match.

Shai Hope emerged as the top scorer for West Indies, valiantly contributing 43 runs to their total. However, it was not enough to withstand the relentless onslaught from the Indian team.

