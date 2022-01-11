IND vs SA: Virat Kohli surpasses Rahul Dravid's incredible batting record in South Africa

Another day, another record for Virat Kohli who is now the second-highest Indian run-scorer on South African soil in Test cricket, behind the master blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli surpassed Rahul Dravid who had scored 624 runs in the rainbow nation.

Dravid, who is celebrating his 49th birthday today, had played 11 Test matches in South Africa. Kohli needed to score just 14 runs in Cape Town to surpass his head coach's record and the 33-year-old was able to do so in the first session itself.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is the highest run-getter in Test cricket in South Africa for India, with a staggering 1161 runs to his name, in 15 Test matches with an impressive average of 46.44. Sachin's feat also included three centuries and two half-centuries.

Virat Kohli is playing in his 99th Test match as India are seeking a series win in Cape Town. Ahead of the all-important Test match, the pre-match talk was regarding Virat Kohli and his fitness. The skipper confirmed his availability on Monday in the pre-match press conference.

The Delhi-born cricketer scored 15 runs off 50 balls and was able to steady the ship alongside Cheteshwar Pujara (26 off 49) after KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal were dismissed early on Tuesday.

By lunch on Day 1, Team India were able to record a score of 75/2, hardly the ideal start but definitely, the Men in Blue recovered well after the early setback.