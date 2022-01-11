Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: A look at The Wall's best career moments

3/5

Rahul Dravid's most underrated innings came at the Oval versus England in 2011. Dravid struck an unbeaten 146 run knock and while he couldn't win the match for his side, but gave an excellent account of himself when other batters failed with the willow. While Gautam Gambhir suffered an injury and couldn't open for the team, Dravid came out to open the innings, and where others faltered, Dravid held on to one side and would go on to finish as the leading run-scorer for India in the series.