Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: A look at The Wall's best career moments

Team India's head coach Rahul Dravid celebrates his 49th birthday today, and on the occasion, we take a look at some of the best moments of his career
Former Indian skipper and current head coach of the team, Rahul Dravid celebrates his 49th birthday today. Fans of the 'The Wall' from all around the world have been pouring wishes for the Indian legend on social media. As a player, Dravid was renowned for being one of the most talismanic characters in the Indian dressing room. He broke and surpassed various records in his illustrious career. That being said, here are some of the most memorable moments from Rahul Dravid's career, on his 49th birthday:
1. Rahul Dravid's 180 vs Australia alongside VVS Laxman
Arguably one of the greatest moments of Rahul Dravid's playing career came alongside VVS Laxman when the pair went on to strike 376 run-stand in Eden Gardens versus Australia. India were bundled out for 171 in the first innings and the visitors enforced a follow-on after having struck 445, but the pair of Dravid and Laxman played a truly iconic knock which will remain in the memories of Indian cricket fans forever.
2. Rahul Dravid's 270 vs Pakistan
With the series versus Pakistan level at 1-1, the Men in Blue needed a big result in Rawalpindi against Pakistan in 2004. Dravid, who was filling in the shoes for Sourav Ganguly looked out of touch in the first two matches but blasted his critics as he struck a memorable 270 run knock versus India's arch-rivals. Dravid was rewarded with the Man of the Match award and India would win the series thanks to heroics from 'The Wall'.
3. Rahul Dravid's 146 vs England
Rahul Dravid's most underrated innings came at the Oval versus England in 2011. Dravid struck an unbeaten 146 run knock and while he couldn't win the match for his side, but gave an excellent account of himself when other batters failed with the willow. While Gautam Gambhir suffered an injury and couldn't open for the team, Dravid came out to open the innings, and where others faltered, Dravid held on to one side and would go on to finish as the leading run-scorer for India in the series.
4. When a selfless Rahul Dravid donned the gloves
Such was the character of Rahul Dravid, that he always kept the team's best interest ahead of his personal interests. So, when the team management decided they could play one extra bowler in ODIs, Dravid donned the gloves and became Team India's wicketkeeper in white-ball cricket to accommodate one more bowler in the playing XI by donning extra responsibility upon his shoulders.
5. Rahul Dravid's numerous international records
In his illustrious career, Rahul Dravid broke and surpassed various records, while setting many personal milestones of his own. Dravid is the only Indian player to be involved in two 300-plus partnerships in ODIs. He's currently the second-highest run-scorer in Test cricket against South Africa, with Virat Kohli bearing down on this record. The Wall finished his career with 48 international centuries and took over the role of India's head coach in November last year.