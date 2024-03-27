Indias Best Kept Secrets Mysterious North Sentinel Island Where No One Can Go

Do you know that there is an island in India where words are not spoken, but arrows do? This island is inhabited by indigenous people who still live in primitive civilization and are miles away from modernity. The first official mention of this island dates back to 1771 when a ship from the East India Company arrived to survey it. However, the crew observed fires on the island but did not disembark.