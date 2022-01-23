IND vs SA: Shreyas Iyer pulls off brilliant diving catch to remove Van der Dussen - WATCH video

South Africa were bossing around in the third ODI up until Quinton de Kock was at the crease. As soon as De Kock departed after falling to Jasprit Bumrah's delivery, India started to make their comeback in the game. Shreyas Iyer pulled off a brilliant diving catch in the 36th over of the South African inning to dismiss Rassie van der Dussen.

De Kock and Van der Dussen played well and put up a centurion stand for the 4th wicket when Jasprit Bumrah dismissed De Kock. Soon after the wicket, India were able to put further pressure on the home side as Rassie van der Dussen tried to accelerate the innings but ended up giving away his wicket.

Yuzvendra Chahal was bowling the 36th over and Van der Dussen tried to go for a maximum on the leg side but Iyer, who was standing at deep-mid wicket ran and took up a diving catch to dismiss the South African batsman.

It was a really good effort from Iyer, never easy to pluck the out of the air, but he kept his concentration and did the job for Team India.

Here is a video of the stunning catch from Shreyas Iyer:

Right after the diving catch, Iyer further helped strengthen India's grip on the game as he helped run out Andile Phehlukwayo. The latter was batting on 4 when there was a good up between the two South African batsmen which led to the runout.

Iyer however was alert in the field and struck a direct throw to dismiss Phehlukwayo. Has to be said that India's fielding has really improved in today's game as compared to the past couple of matches.

After South Africa's domination, India are looking to make a comeback in the game. The Men in Blue have reduced the hosts to 247/6 at the time of writing.